China develops carbon fiber light rail train

People try out a new-generation carbon-fiber light rail train at an exhibition held in Changchun, capital of northeast China's Jilin Province, Sept. 7, 2018. The body of the train is made of carbon fiber composite, making it more energy-efficient, according to its manufacturer CRRC Changchun Railway Vehicles Co., Ltd. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

