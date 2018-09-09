China arts festival kicks off in San Francisco to build cultural bridge

Yang Yang, a young Chinese dancer performs on the opening ceremony of The Fifth "Across the Pacific: China Arts Festival", in San Francisco, the United States, on Sept. 7, 2018. The Fifth "Across the Pacific: China Arts Festival", featuring concerts, photo exhibitions, opera performances and a movie festival to celebrate the rich Chinese cultural heritage, officially opened here Friday. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

Guests pose for photos with the children's choir from Piedmont during the opening ceremony of The Fifth "Across the Pacific: China Arts Festival", in San Francisco, the United States, on Sept. 7, 2018. The Fifth "Across the Pacific: China Arts Festival", featuring concerts, photo exhibitions, opera performances and a movie festival to celebrate the rich Chinese cultural heritage, officially opened here Friday. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

Soprano Holly Flack performs Chinese folk song on the opening ceremony of The Fifth "Across the Pacific: China Arts Festival", in San Francisco, the United States, on Sept. 7, 2018. The Fifth "Across the Pacific: China Arts Festival", featuring concerts, photo exhibitions, opera performances and a movie festival to celebrate the rich Chinese cultural heritage, officially opened here Friday. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)

