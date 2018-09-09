China, Pakistan agree to enhance exchanges between legislative organs

China and Pakistan on Saturday agreed to enhance exchanges between the two sides' legislative organs and push forward the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).



While meeting with Pakistani National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that the friendship between the peoples of the two countries is the foundation of the sustainable development of bilateral ties and the driving force of bilateral all-weather strategic cooperative partnership.



The Chinese top diplomat said that the two sides' legislative institutes should enhance exchanges so as to promote the friendly exchanges between the two peoples and consolidate the public opinion foundation.



Wang also hoped that the Pakistani National Assembly could continue to support CPEC, which has already achieved early harvests and is going to extend to industrial cooperation so as to improve local people's livelihood and increase employment.



For his part, Qaiser said CPEC is conducive to Pakistan's social economic development, Pakistan-China relations, regional prosperity and stability, adding that the Pakistani National Assembly will fully support the development of CPEC to benefit more Pakistanis.



Qaiser also said that the Pakistani side is willing to enhance people-to-people exchanges and legislative organ communication with China and learn the experiences from China in the fields such as state governance, anti-corruption and vocational education.

