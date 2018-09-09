20th China International Fair for Investment and Trade opens in Xiamen

An exhibitor promotes beer from the Czech Republic at the 20th China International Fair for Investment and Trade in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Sept. 8, 2018. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)


 

An exhibitor from India introduces scarfs to a visitor at the 20th China International Fair for Investment and Trade in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Sept. 8, 2018. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)


 

Exhibitors from Thailand show their weaved artifacts at the 20th China International Fair for Investment and Trade in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Sept. 8, 2018. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)


 

An exhibitor introduces a humanoid robot at the 20th China International Fair for Investment and Trade in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Sept. 8, 2018. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)


 

People visit the 20th China International Fair for Investment and Trade in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Sept. 8, 2018. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)


 

Visitors from Ukraine taste food at the 20th China International Fair for Investment and Trade in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Sept. 8, 2018. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)


 

An exhibitor from India shows the carpet at the 20th China International Fair for Investment and Trade in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Sept. 8, 2018. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)


 

Visitors look at the Czech crystal artifacts at the 20th China International Fair for Investment and Trade in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Sept. 8, 2018. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)


 

