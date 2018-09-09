The 2018 China Festival held in Tokyo

A man displays Chinese sugar painting skill on The 2018 China Festival in Tokyo, Japan, on Sept. 8, 2018. The 2018 China Festival, a fair that presents Chinese cuisine, specialties, culture and entertainment to the Japanese people in an effort to promote bilateral friendship, kicked off Saturday in downtown Tokyo. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

Dancers from Lanzhou city perform on the opening ceremony of The 2018 China Festival in Tokyo, Japan, on Sept. 8, 2018. The 2018 China Festival, a fair that presents Chinese cuisine, specialties, culture and entertainment to the Japanese people in an effort to promote bilateral friendship, kicked off Saturday in downtown Tokyo. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

A Chinese audience takes part in an interactive game during The 2018 China Festival in Tokyo, Japan, on Sept. 8, 2018. The 2018 China Festival, a fair that presents Chinese cuisine, specialties, culture and entertainment to the Japanese people in an effort to promote bilateral friendship, kicked off Saturday in downtown Tokyo. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

Yasuo Fukuda, former Japanese Prime Minister and chief advisor of the executive committee of the festival addresses on the opneing ceremony of The 2018 China Festival in Tokyo, Japan, on Sept. 8, 2018. The 2018 China Festival, a fair that presents Chinese cuisine, specialties, culture and entertainment to the Japanese people in an effort to promote bilateral friendship, kicked off Saturday in downtown Tokyo. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

A Japanese resident takes part in an interactive game during The 2018 China Festival in Tokyo, Japan, on Sept. 8, 2018. The 2018 China Festival, a fair that presents Chinese cuisine, specialties, culture and entertainment to the Japanese people in an effort to promote bilateral friendship, kicked off Saturday in downtown Tokyo. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)