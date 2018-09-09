Pic story: rural teacher Wang Zhengxiang

Wang Zhengxiang (L) hands over a student to her parent after school at Ayiyang Primary School in Sanmeng Village of Luquan Yi and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Sept. 6, 2018. One teacher, eight students, none was and will be given up thanks to rural teacher Wang Zhengxiang. Wang Zhengxiang of Miao ethnic group, 56, is the only teacher and has been teaching at the remote village primary school of Ayiyang for 38 years. Ayiyang Primary School, lying at an altitude of 2,600 meters above sea level and surrounded by mountains, is not within easy reach of outside world. There are just eight students at the school. Yet Wang takes care of his students with love, consideration and strong sense of responsibility. He buys shoes and daily goods for poverty-stricken students with his own money, and he has tried every means to keep those who wanted to drop out due to economic insufficiency. "I am the only teacher in the village. And as long as there is a student, I will teach with might and main. Nothing can stop me," said Wang. "I hope these kids could fly high, to where great breadth of view and illuminating brightness of future await." (Xinhua/Lin Yiguang)

Wang Zhengxiang prepares meals for students at Ayiyang Primary School in Sanmeng Village of Luquan Yi and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Sept. 6, 2018. (Xinhua/Lin Yiguang)

Wang Zhengxiang (1st R) teaches students at Ayiyang Primary School in Sanmeng Village of Luquan Yi and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Sept. 5, 2018. (Xinhua/Lin Yiguang)

Wang Zhengxiang sends students back home after school in Sanmeng Village of Luquan Yi and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Sept. 5, 2018. (Xinhua/Lin Yiguang)

Wang Zhengxiang teaches music to students at Ayiyang Primary School in Sanmeng Village of Luquan Yi and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Sept. 6, 2018. (Xinhua/Lin Yiguang)

Wang Zhengxiang and his wife Pan Xiuhua are seen at the dormitory of Ayiyang Primary School in Sanmeng Village of Luquan Yi and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Sept. 5, 2018. (Xinhua/Lin Yiguang)

Wang Zhengxiang (R) teaches a student at Ayiyang Primary School in Sanmeng Village of Luquan Yi and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Sept. 6, 2018. (Xinhua/Lin Yiguang)

Wang Zhengxiang plays with students at Ayiyang Primary School in Sanmeng Village of Luquan Yi and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Sept. 6, 2018. (Xinhua/Lin Yiguang)

Wang Zhengxiang rides over the mountain to buy food for students in Sanmeng Village of Luquan Yi and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Sept. 5, 2018. (Xinhua/Lin Yiguang)

Students learn music under Wang Zhengxiang's instruction at Ayiyang Primary School in Sanmeng Village of Luquan Yi and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Sept. 5, 2018. (Xinhua/Lin Yiguang)

Wang Zhengxiang (1st R) corrects students' homework at Ayiyang Primary School in Sanmeng Village of Luquan Yi and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Sept. 6, 2018. (Xinhua/Lin Yiguang)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 6, 2018 shows Ayiyang Primary School in Sanmeng Village of Luquan Yi and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/He Chunhao)

Wang Zhengxiang plays games with students at Ayiyang Primary School in Sanmeng Village of Luquan Yi and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Sept. 6, 2018. (Xinhua/Lin Yiguang)

Wang Zhengxiang and his students pose for a photo in front of Ayiyang Primary School in Sanmeng Village of Luquan Yi and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Sept. 6, 2018. (Xinhua/Lin Yiguang)