70th anniversary of founding of DPRK marked in Pyongyang

Photo taken on Sept. 8, 2018 shows an avenue decorated with national flags in Pyongyang, capital of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK). Sept. 9, 2018 marks the 70th anniversary of the founding of the DPRK. (Xinhua/Jiang Yaping)

Photo taken on Sept. 8, 2018 shows people presenting a flower basket to the statues of late leaders in Pyongyang, capital of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK). Sept. 9, 2018 marks the 70th anniversary of the founding of the DPRK. (Xinhua/Jiang Yaping)

Photo taken on Sept. 8, 2018 shows residents riding pass a poster of National Day celebration in Pyongyang, capital of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK). Sept. 9, 2018 marks the 70th anniversary of the founding of the DPRK. (Xinhua/Jiang Yaping)

Photo taken on Sept. 8, 2018 shows people taking part in cleaning work at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, capital of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK). Sept. 9, 2018 marks the 70th anniversary of the founding of the DPRK. (Xinhua/Jiang Yaping)

Photo taken on Sept. 8, 2018 shows a resident walking at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, capital of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK). Sept. 9, 2018 marks the 70th anniversary of the founding of the DPRK. (Xinhua/Jiang Yaping)