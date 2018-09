Yang Jiechi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, held consultations with the Republic of Korea's top national security adviser Chung Eui-Yong Saturday in Beijing.Chung introduced his recent visit to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) as a special envoy of the ROK President.The two sides communicated on promoting the process of political settlement of the Korean Peninsula issue and exchanged views on China-ROK relations.