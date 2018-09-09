Baalbeck Int'l Symposium held in Lebanon

Zhao Li from China works on her sculpture art at the Baalbeck International Symposium in Baalbeck city, Lebanon, Sept. 8, 2018. The Baalbeck International Symposium which is held from Aug. 24 till Sept. 9, is an occasion where artists from Italy, China, Mexico and other countries gather in Baalbeck to participate in workshops of sculptures and paintings. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)

An artist of Lebanon works on his sculpture at the Baalbeck International Symposium in Baalbeck city, Lebanon, Sept. 8, 2018.

Photo taken on Sept. 8, 2018 shows an art sculpture at the Baalbeck International Symposium in Baalbeck city, Lebanon.

Zhao Li from China poses with her sculpture work at the Baalbeck International Symposium in Baalbeck city, Lebanon, Sept. 8, 2018.