Happy birthday:



A romantic relationship is on the verge of becoming something deeper. This will be the perfect day to head out and celebrate! Your financial luck is on the rise. You efforts will be rewarded if you take time out to research long-term investments. Your lucky numbers: 3, 6, 7, 13, 15.

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



Sports or other physical activities will be a sure bet for some fun and excitement today so get out there and get your heart pumping! Financial trouble may rear its ugly head so keep a close eye on your wallet. ✭✭✭



Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



Your hard work has finally paid off. Your humble nature may cause you to avoid bragging about your achievements, but you should not go out of your way to downplay what you have accomplished. Your efforts cannot be recognized and appreciated if no one knows of them. ✭✭✭✭



Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



A previous relationship has left your heart feeling sore, but enough time has gone by now that you should start moving on. Socializing with friends will lead to an opportunity for romance. ✭✭✭✭



Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



Some fantastic news will give you cause to celebrate today. This will be the perfect opportunity to have a get-together at a place you have never been before. An old acquaintance may approach you with an enticing proposition. ✭✭✭



Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



You will not have much time to mess around today. If you find things have started to pile up on your desk, do not hesitate to ask for some help from those around you. ✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



You are sure to have a great time if you get out of the house over the next few days. Blue will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭



Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



It's never too early to start planning. Find the time to sit down with family and discuss what everyone wants out of life in the future. You may be surprised by what you discover and learn if you take some chances today. ✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



You may learn something you never knew about your family if you chat with a distant relative. Rush hour traffic will play havoc with your schedule today so make sure you plan accordingly. ✭✭✭✭

Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



This will be a good day for taking risks. While there is no guarantee of success, you will still benefit in one way or another from taking a chance. Your natural curiosity can lead you to an unforgettable adventure if you allow it. ✭✭✭✭

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



When you have a hammer, every problem starts to look like a nail. You may be pleasantly surprised by approaching things from a different angle. Take care when it comes to investments. ✭✭✭

Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



Fortune will favor the cautious. Do what you can to avoid taking risks today. Stick to what you know and you should be able to finish the day unscathed. ✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



Beware of people who throw their money around. Chances are high that they have an ulterior motive. Lady Luck will smile down on you when it comes to creative endeavours. Your luck will increase at night. ✭✭✭