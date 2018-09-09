Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/9/9 15:53:39

Puzzle





ACROSS

  1 Be a rat

  7 Be a hungry rat

 11 Nevertheless, cut

 14 Seriously admired

 15 Magazine founder Henry

 16 Noted war loser

 17 Useless or rotten

 18 And others, briefly

 19 Lumberjack's tool (var.)

 20 Pregnant

 23 Polio vaccine pioneer

 26 Lunch returnee's time

 27 Automaker Ransom

 28 Not as hazy

 31 Alum

 34 Pants mishap

 35 Shape to run around

 37 Leopardlike cat

 41 Encouragement for underachievers

 44 Nowhere near as nice

 45 Forest clearing

 46 Put on television

 47 Large bag

 49 Some customers

 51 Shakespearean king

 54 Be prone

 56 Schnoz

 57 Money's statement

 62 Type of written tribute

 63 Reward for a great act

 64 Many Aspen visitors

 68 Monk kin

 69 Same as mentioned

 70 Fence post type

 71 Prepare, as an alarm

 72 Writes or scripts

 73 Fast on one's feet

DOWN

  1 What a booth provides in winter

  2 Commotion

  3 ___ out (get dressed)

  4 Russian horse-drawn vehicle

  5 Boxer Spinks

  6 Icelandic volume

  7 Learn bit-by-bit

  8 Bechamel seasoner

  9 Exotic berry

 10 Water source

 11 Go after many fish

 12 Group of six

 13 Follows directions

 21 Brief incursion

 22 Sing in the Alps

 23 Theatrical curtain

 24 Dress with a flare

 25 Old Greek coin

 29 Play balcony climber

 30 Chris the tennis legend

 32 Spur part

 33 Raspberry drupelets, e.g.

 36 Captain's journal

 38 South American plain

 39 Death notices, briefly

 40 Free of superfluity

 42 Opener

 43 Cause of tummy trouble

 48 Big dice roll

 50 Bait or lure

 51 Some zoo attractions

 52 Take on, as a quality

 53 Broker

 55 Newsy twosomes

 58 Faucet annoyance

 59 Walk through water

 60 Delivery org.

 61 Omit

 65 Augment or add to

 66 Stop light?

 67 Simple home on a farm

Solution



 

