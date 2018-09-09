Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Be a rat
7 Be a hungry rat
11 Nevertheless, cut
14 Seriously admired
15 Magazine founder Henry
16 Noted war loser
17 Useless or rotten
18 And others, briefly
19 Lumberjack's tool (var.)
20 Pregnant
23 Polio vaccine pioneer
26 Lunch returnee's time
27 Automaker Ransom
28 Not as hazy
31 Alum
34 Pants mishap
35 Shape to run around
37 Leopardlike cat
41 Encouragement for underachievers
44 Nowhere near as nice
45 Forest clearing
46 Put on television
47 Large bag
49 Some customers
51 Shakespearean king
54 Be prone
56 Schnoz
57 Money's statement
62 Type of written tribute
63 Reward for a great act
64 Many Aspen visitors
68 Monk kin
69 Same as mentioned
70 Fence post type
71 Prepare, as an alarm
72 Writes or scripts
73 Fast on one's feet
DOWN
1 What a booth provides in winter
2 Commotion
3 ___ out (get dressed)
4 Russian horse-drawn vehicle
5 Boxer Spinks
6 Icelandic volume
7 Learn bit-by-bit
8 Bechamel seasoner
9 Exotic berry
10 Water source
11 Go after many fish
12 Group of six
13 Follows directions
21 Brief incursion
22 Sing in the Alps
23 Theatrical curtain
24 Dress with a flare
25 Old Greek coin
29 Play balcony climber
30 Chris the tennis legend
32 Spur part
33 Raspberry drupelets, e.g.
36 Captain's journal
38 South American plain
39 Death notices, briefly
40 Free of superfluity
42 Opener
43 Cause of tummy trouble
48 Big dice roll
50 Bait or lure
51 Some zoo attractions
52 Take on, as a quality
53 Broker
55 Newsy twosomes
58 Faucet annoyance
59 Walk through water
60 Delivery org.
61 Omit
65 Augment or add to
66 Stop light?
67 Simple home on a farm
Solution