Puzzle

ACROSS1 Be a rat7 Be a hungry rat11 Nevertheless, cut14 Seriously admired15 Magazine founder Henry16 Noted war loser17 Useless or rotten18 And others, briefly19 Lumberjack's tool (var.)20 Pregnant23 Polio vaccine pioneer26 Lunch returnee's time27 Automaker Ransom28 Not as hazy31 Alum34 Pants mishap35 Shape to run around37 Leopardlike cat41 Encouragement for underachievers44 Nowhere near as nice45 Forest clearing46 Put on television47 Large bag49 Some customers51 Shakespearean king54 Be prone56 Schnoz57 Money's statement62 Type of written tribute63 Reward for a great act64 Many Aspen visitors68 Monk kin69 Same as mentioned70 Fence post type71 Prepare, as an alarm72 Writes or scripts73 Fast on one's feetDOWN1 What a booth provides in winter2 Commotion3 ___ out (get dressed)4 Russian horse-drawn vehicle5 Boxer Spinks6 Icelandic volume7 Learn bit-by-bit8 Bechamel seasoner9 Exotic berry10 Water source11 Go after many fish12 Group of six13 Follows directions21 Brief incursion22 Sing in the Alps23 Theatrical curtain24 Dress with a flare25 Old Greek coin29 Play balcony climber30 Chris the tennis legend32 Spur part33 Raspberry drupelets, e.g.36 Captain's journal38 South American plain39 Death notices, briefly40 Free of superfluity42 Opener43 Cause of tummy trouble48 Big dice roll50 Bait or lure51 Some zoo attractions52 Take on, as a quality53 Broker55 Newsy twosomes58 Faucet annoyance59 Walk through water60 Delivery org.61 Omit65 Augment or add to66 Stop light?67 Simple home on a farm

Solution