Chinese airline evacuates stranded passengers after typhoon, quake in Japan

Tianjin Airlines has changed to larger passenger aircraft on its Tokyo-Tianjin air route to evacuate Chinese passengers stranded at Japanese airports in wake of a typhoon and earthquake.



New Chitose Airport, near Sapporo, was closed after a powerful earthquake rocked Hokkaido Prefecture in north Japan Tuesday. Kansai International Airport was also closed as Osaka was hit by a typhoon. Outbound passengers have swarmed to Haneda Airport in Tokyo.



Tianjin Airlines, based in north China's Tianjin Municipality, said it replaced an A320 with larger A330-200 on the Tokyo-Tianjin flight Saturday and Sunday.



From Monday until Sept. 18, an A330-300 plane, the air company's newly added widebody, will be used to fly the route, capable of carrying 303 passengers a time. The adjustment will add an additional 900 seats on return flights from Japan.



During this period, refunds or ticket changes on the route will be free of charge, the company said.

