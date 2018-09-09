Chinese artists explore Africa with new art exhibition in Chongqing

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/9/9





Walking Paintbrushes exhibition is part of a Sino-African cultural exchange program established by the Network of International Culturalink Entities.



In January and December of 2017, the organization arranged for two groups of Chinese painters to visit several countries in Africa and find inspiration for their artworks.



Eight painters are displaying a total of 144 artworks at the exhibition.



The two visits have strengthened social and cultural understanding between China and African countries and promoted mutual learning between Chinese and African artists, the exhibition's organizers said in a statement.



With the just concluded 2018 Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, Walking Paintbrushes represents the shared future of peace and cooperation, openness and inclusiveness, mutual learning and mutual benefit proposed by China's



After Chongqing, the art exhibition is scheduled to head to Chinese cities including Shenzhen, Shanghai, Weihai and Hangzhou.





