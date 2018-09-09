Zhejiang University Press and Russian publishing house establish joint editing team

China's Zhejiang University Press and the Moscow-based Shans Publishing House launched a joint editing team in Russia for Chinese-themed books during a ceremony held on Friday at the 2018 Moscow International Book Fair, which comes to an end on Sunday.
The newly-established team will prioritize books about modern Chinese values, Chinese culture and Sino-Russian ties. According to representatives at the ceremony, the two nations will also strengthen cooperation in terms of talent training, book project planning and translation.
Shans Publishing House has partnered with Zhejiang University Press to publish titles about China's Belt and Road
initiative in Russian, Kazak and Uzbek in recent years.
"The new co-editing team is sure to help readers in the Commonwealth of Independent States get to know more about China through joint book projects involving the two publishing houses," Zhejiang University Press said in a statement.