A night with Jessie J

Jessie J Photo: Courtesy of AEG

Jessie J, the well-known British singer who attained first place on Chinese reality competition show Singer last year, held a concert on Friday in Beijing.A part of the singer's R.O.S.E. tour, the stage was an elaborate setup involving large roses made up of thousands of LED lights. The concert itself was divided into four sections following the R.O.S.E. theme: Realizations, Obsessions, Sex and Empowerment.Dressed in a black suit, Jessie J kicked off the night with her first song "Think About That."As the night went on, the singer changed into four different outfits to match the theme and occasionally stop to "converse" with past versions of herself that were portrayed on a nearby video screen.During Obsessions, Jessie J changed into a white business suit and white hat and invited fans to sing along for "Flashlight.""You are my flashlight," noted netizen Liumengweivivi, in a post on Sina Weibo after the concert, accompanied by a video of Jessie J interacting with fans during the performance."Jessie J's concert was so amazing. She is definitely a good singer," netizen Wangchiyaodeyuxiaojian posted along with a video of the concert."Here comes 'Bang Bang.' I bet I won't be able to sleep tonight since I'm so excited."In the video detailing the Empowerment section of the concert, Jessie J can be seen wearing a gold suit, which represents the "golden time" of her music career.Jessie J recorded her R.O.S.E. album with well-known producer DJ Camper and Kuk Harrell. Different from her previous pop style, the album features more R&B elements.