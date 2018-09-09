Guangxi int'l Zhuang medicine hospital to open soon





A patient is treated with traditional acupuncture therapy at Guangxi international Zhuang medicine hospital in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 7, 2018. The hospital, featuring the ethnic Zhuang medicine and therapy, is to open to the public soon. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

Doctor Wang Qiufeng treats a patient with traditional acupuncture therapy at Guangxi international Zhuang medicine hospital in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 7, 2018. The hospital, featuring the ethnic Zhuang medicine and therapy, is to open to the public soon. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

Doctor Song Ning (2nd L) demonstrates traditional acupuncture therapy at Guangxi international Zhuang medicine hospital in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 7, 2018. The hospital, featuring the ethnic Zhuang medicine and therapy, is to open to the public soon. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

A general view of Guangxi international Zhuang medicine hospital in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, is seen in this photo taken on Sept. 7, 2018. The hospital, featuring the ethnic Zhuang medicine and therapy, is to open to the public soon. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

Doctor Li Fengzhen (L) picks dried medical herbs as she exchanges ideas with colleagues at Guangxi international Zhuang medicine hospital in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 7, 2018. The hospital, featuring the ethnic Zhuang medicine and therapy, is to open to the public soon. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

A patient is treated with traditional acupuncture therapy at Guangxi international Zhuang medicine hospital in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 7, 2018. The hospital, featuring the ethnic Zhuang medicine and therapy, is to open to the public soon. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)