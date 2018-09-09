Making headlines

Inflation data for August



The National Bureau of Statistics is scheduled to announce China's consumer price index (CPI) and producer price index (PPI) for August on Monday.



Analysts estimate the CPI rose to 2.2 percent in August due to increases in the prices of vegetables, eggs and pork, while the PPI probably declined to 4.1 percent, showing a cooling in factory price inflation, according to a report issued by Guotai Junan Securities over the weekend.

Xi attending Russian forum



The fourth Eastern Economic Forum is scheduled to be held in Vladivostok, a port city in Russia's far east, from Tuesday to Thursday.



Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the forum on Tuesday and Wednesday and meet with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin during the forum, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lu Kang said on Friday.



It is the first time that a Chinese head of state is attending the event in Russia.

Release of economic data



China is scheduled to release data on Friday for major economic indicators in August, including fixed-asset investment, industrial output and retail sales on Friday.



In July, industrial output grew 6 percent from a year earlier, the same as in June, while retail sales rose 8.8 percent, down from 9.0 percent in June, according to official data.



In the first seven months of 2018, China's fixed-asset investment growth slowed more than expected to 5.5 percent.



