28 injured after 5.9-magnitude quake hits Yunnan

A total of 28 people have been confirmed injured and nearly 5,000 residents were relocated after a 5.9-magnitude earthquake hit southwest China's Yunnan Province Saturday morning.



The earthquake hit Mojiang Hani Autonomous County at 10:31 a.m. Saturday, according to the local quake-relief headquarters.



The headquarters said Sunday that around 25,000 residents have been affected by the quake, more than 29,000 houses and 34 schools located in 10 townships were damaged.



Infrastructure including roads, bridges, sewage treatment plants and pipe networks in the affected areas have also been damaged. Three reservoirs in the county were severely damaged.



More than 1,500 people have taken part in the relief work. Tents, quilts, blankets, folding beds, food, and water have been distributed to affected residents by local quake relief agencies.



Moreover, the Ministry of Emergency Management said it sent disaster-relief supplies on Sunday to quake-hit areas including 2,000 tents and 8,000 foldaway beds, as well as quilts and clothes.



An emergency workgroup from the ministry is currently in the county to assist with local disaster-relief efforts.

