Moldovan president sent to hospital after road accident

Moldova's President Igor Dodon was sent to hospital on Sunday after a road accident, according to news reaching here from Chisinau, capital of Moldova.



The presidential motorcade was involved in the road accident on the Straseni-Calarasi route, northwestern of Chisinau, local media reported citing the police on the scene.



The car of president was buffered with a truck of a meat factory.