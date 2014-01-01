Emergency talks on climate pact fail to yield agreement

Developing countries rounded on the US and its allies at emergency climate talks on Sunday, accusing the world's richest nations of stalling a deal aimed at preventing runaway global warming.



Experts from around the world have been locked in discussions last week in Bangkok, aiming to reach a comprehensive rulebook for countries to implement the landmark Paris Accord on climate change.



But talks have foundered over the key issue of how efforts to limit climate change are funded and how contributions are reported.



Delegates representing some of Earth's poorest and smallest nations said on the final day of the summit that the US and other Western economies were failing to live up to their green spending commitments.



"Developed countries are responsible for the vast majority of historic emissions, and many became remarkably wealthy burning fossil fuels," said Amjad Abdulla, the head of a negotiating bloc of small island states.



"Yet, we face devastating climate impacts and some of us could be lost forever to rising seas" without progress on the Paris deal by the end of the year, he added.



The Paris deal, struck in 2015, aims to limit global temperature rises to less than 2 C and to below 1.5 C if possible by the end of the century.



To do this, countries agreed to a set of promises, including to establish an annual $100 billion fund to help developing nations react to our heating planet.



The US and other developed economies want less ­oversight on how their funding is ­gathered and more flexibility over how the future funding is ­structured.



But developing nations ­insist they need predictable and open funding in order to effectively plan their fight against the fallout from climate change.



A senior source within the African nations' negotiating bloc said the US and others were reneging on pledges made in Paris by refusing to discuss future climate funding.



Under the time frame set in Paris, the guidelines for nations must be finalized by the COP 24 climate summit in Poland in December.





Newspaper headline: Nations round on US, allies



