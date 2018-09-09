Khamenei urges Iran’s military to ‘scare off’ its enemy

Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Sunday urged Iran's armed forces to increase their power to "scare off" the enemy, according to his official website, as the country faces increased tension with the US.



"Increase your power as much as you can, because your power scares off the enemy and forces it to retreat," the website quoted Khamenei as saying at a graduation ceremony for cadets of Iran's regular armed forces.



US President Donald Trump in May withdrew from Iran's nuclear agreement with world powers - a deal aimed at ­stalling Tehran's ­nuclear ­capabilities in return for ­lifting some ­sanctions - and ­ordered the ­reimposition of US ­sanctions that had been ­suspended under the deal.



"Iran has resisted the US and proven that, if a nation is not afraid of threats by ­bullies and relies on its own capabilities, it can force the ­superpowers to retreat and defeat them," ­Khamenei said during a visit to Iran's Caspian port city of Nowshahr.



State television showed Khamenei watching drills by navy cadets and contacting the commander of naval forces Iran has sent to the Gulf of Aden, an area that suffered ­frequent piracy a few years ago, and off the coast of Yemen, where the Iran-aligned Houthi ­movement fights a Saudi-backed ­government.



"Your mission is valuable and your are able to completely secure the seas all around our dear country Iran with your wisdom and power," Khamenei told the commander through a video link.



Saudi Arabia is ­leading a Sunni Arab coalition ­fighting the Houthis in the ­impoverished state on the tip of the Arabian peninsula.



Iran rejects accusations from Saudi Arabia that it is giving ­financial and military support to the Houthis in the struggle for Yemen, blaming the deepening crisis on Riyadh.



Khamenei also said on Friday Iran and Russia can work together to restrain the US, after a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.





