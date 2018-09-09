Family sailing race kicks off in Tianjin

Photo: Courtesy of the Chinese Yachting Association

The maiden Chinese Family Sailing Championship kicked off on Saturday in Tianjin, with 40 families participating. It is the first in a series of sailing events under the Chinese Yachting Association (CYA) being staged for families, as the governing body aims to promote family sailing.Zhang Xiaodong, chief of the CYA, said the events aim to promote the sport among a broad base of fans, making sailing a sport not only to watch but also to participate in.After the Tianjin race, the tournament will have stops in the coastal city Qingdao of East China's Shandong Province and Wuhan of Central China's Hubei Province, before a final stop in Sanya of South China's Hainan Province later this year.Fu Danqing, vice secretary-general of the CYA, said the number of host cities will increase to 15 next year.