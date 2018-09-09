Takeover of assets falsely reported, says Zambia

The Zambian government on Saturday refuted a media report that suggested it was in talks with Chinese companies to take over public institutions because of government debt.



Chief government spokesperson Dora Siliya tweeted a denial of the report that said the government was seeking to sell some China-funded public projects which have not even been completed.



"Govt's position is that all stories relating to sale or takeover of public assets such (as) ZNBC (state broadcaster), Kenneth Kaunda International Airport, and ZESCO (power utility) by China are false," she said on Twitter.



"ZNBC digital migration and KK AIRPORT projects not even complete yet. How then can one refer to loan default in view of grace periods?" she asked.



Last week, the African Confidential fortnightly reported that talks were underway for a Chinese firm to take over Zambia's power utility due to debt.



"China and Zambia have been friends for a very long time and the two countries have benefited from this relationship. Zambia supported China's bid to have a seat in the United Nations Security Council and China has helped Zambia in so many areas," Dr. Mbita Chitala, a former diplomat and public policy analyst, told the Xinhua News Agency in a previous interview.



Xinhua

