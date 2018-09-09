Capital bans stars with record of drug use, gambling, prostitution

Chinese stars who have been involved in drug abuse, gambling or visiting prostitutes will be banned from showing in any public performances, the Beijing Trade Association for Performances said on Sunday.



The association, consisting of China Oriental Performing Arts Group, Beijing's Jingju Theater, Beijing Performing Arts Group and Beijing Dance Drama and Opera, signed a joint letter on Saturday, which promises that they will neither hire nor organize stars who haven been involved in drugs, gambling and prostitution to participate in performances.



Over 200 other members of the association have signed the letter in order to "purify the capital's performance market," the Xinhua News Agency reported.



The association declared that stars should strive for excellence in both professional skills and moral integrity, keep faith, honor, credibility and never participate in any illegal activities.



It also vowed to publish and criticize any legal violations on its website and official WeChat account.



Zhang Haijun, president of the association, told Xinhua that actors' opinions and actions not only reflect on themselves, but also exert great impact on society. Therefore, the association holds the responsibility to keep the industry on a healthy course and promote actors' social duties.



The media watchdog is also establishing a "professional ethics committee," aiming to guide organizations and people in the radio, film and media circles to practice "core socialist values."



Works featuring "tainted artists" will be ineligible for awards, the document said.



The past few years have seen a string of high-profile arrests of film celebrities involved in drug abuse and prostitution. Jaycee Chan, the son of Hong Kong movie star Jackie Chan, was among celebrities caught using drugs.



Global Times

