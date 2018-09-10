Memorial event held for the War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression

Audience attend the event. Courtesy of Russian Culture Center

Russian Ambassador to China gives a speech. Courtesy of Russian Culture Center

Major general Wang Yunxiang delivers remarks .Courtesy of Russian Culture Center

To mark the 73rd anniversary of the War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression (1931-45), an event took place at the Russian Cultural Center in Beijing to commemorate this special occasion, drawing the participation of many guests and representa¬tives including Russian Ambassador to China Andrey Denisov and some senior Chinese generals and descendants of some Chinese heroes who lost their lives in resisting the Japanese invasion during the war.In the opening speech by Denisov, he concluded that World War II was the most brutal war in human history and it ended when Japan was defeated. "At that time, the people of the Soviet Union and China fought against the enemy shoulder to shoulder and today we are holding the event to commemo¬rate those who sacrificed their lives during the war, to keep the history in mind and to pray for peace," the ambassador said. It is especially important to learn from history to understand the complicated international situa¬tion today, he added.Ninety-one-year-old major general Wang Yunxiang who participated in the War attended the event and delivered remarks. The daughter of Chairman Mao Zedong, Li Min also attended the event.Chinese and Russian artists presented old songs and dances reflecting that important period of history for the two nations.