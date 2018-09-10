Didi moves into Osaka

Ride-hailing app Didi Chuxing has reached an agreement with Japanese passenger transport company Daiichi Kotsu Sangyo Co to offer tax-hailing services in Japan, according to a public statement issued on Monday.



Didi's local subsidiary, Didi Mobility Japan, reached an agreement with Daichi Kotsu Sangyo to provide 70 percent of the company's taxi fleet in Osaka, more than 600 vehicles in total, with devices to make them available for Didi's ride-hailing mobile application. Didi is to publish a Japanese version of the app soon.



The trial service is scheduled to start this fall. If successful, both companies will consider extending it to other cities in Japan, according to the statement.





