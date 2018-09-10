Djokovic wins third US Open

Novak Djokovic returns the ball during his men's singles final match of the 2018 US Open against Juan Martin del Potro on Sunday in New York. Photo: VCG

Novak Djokovic clinched his third US Open title on Sunday with a 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 6-3 triumph over Juan Martin del Potro, taking him level with Pete Sampras' mark of 14 Grand Slams.Djokovic, playing in his eighth final in New York and already the champion in 2011 and 2015, is now just three Slams behind Rafael Nadal and six back from the all-time record 20 held by Roger Federer.It was also the third time the 31-year-old Serb - who missed last year's tournament with an elbow injury which sent his career into a mini-crisis - completed the Wimbledon-US Open double."I want to say, 'Pete, I love you, you're my idol,'" said Djokovic of Sampras."To the support of the loved ones, my kids, my wife, my small team of people that has been there with me through difficult times as well," ­added the Serb who underwent elbow surgery after the Australian Open in January.For world No.3 Del Potro, it was a heartbreaking experience coming in just his second Slam final, nine years after he was crowned US Open champion before a long battle with wrist injuries pushed him into depression and to the brink of retirement."When I had my surgery I could truly understand what Juan Martin was going through when he had surgeries that kept him away form the tour for two or three years," added Djokovic.It was Djokovic's 15th win over Del Potro and fifth in five at the Grand Slams.The result also means that 50 of the last 55 majors have been won by the "Big Four" of ­Federer, Nadal, Djokovic and Andy Murray.Djokovic and Del Potro walked on Arthur Ashe Stadium court with the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center still buzzing over the controversial women's final on Saturday, won by Japan's Naomi Osaka after Serena Williams incurred three code violations.Britain's Alison Hughes, the second woman to umpire a US Open men's singles final, kept a low profile as the two players went to work.The tension and fireworks of the Osaka-Williams clash were left behind during a relatively calm and composed baseline battle between two friends and familiar foes who had played each ­other 18 times.In a tight opening set, there was only a single break point and Djokovic made it count to go up 5-3 before serving it out.Djokovic kept up the pressure with an early break in the second before Del Potro broke back to end the Serb's run of 23 consecutive holds.The tension lifted in a marathon eighth game that took 20 minutes to decide, Djokovic finally holding to keep the set on serve at 4-4.That seemed to take some of the fight out of the Argentine who went down 7-4 in the eventual tiebreaker.A focused Djokovic continued to apply pressure in the third set until Del Potro finally cracked on serve to fall behind 5-3, with the Serb closing out the match with a ferocious overhead winner.