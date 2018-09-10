Joyous France down Netherlands

France striker Olivier Giroud (No.9) competes for a header with Davy Propper of the Netherlands during their Nations League match at Stade de France on Sunday in Paris, France. Photo: VCG

France finally celebrated winning the World Cup with their home fans on Sunday after Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud both scored in a 2-1 win over the Netherlands in Paris.Giroud swept in the winner from a Benjamin Mendy cross in the 75th minute for his first goal in 11 games in a France shirt, after the Chelsea striker went through the entirety of his country's triumphant campaign in Russia without scoring.The goal was Giroud's 32nd for his country, which saw him move one clear of Zinedine ­Zidane's tally for France.On their first appearance on home soil since the World Cup, Mbappe had earlier put France ahead in an explosive performance from the 19-year-old, before Ryan Babel briefly restored parity in the second half.The Stade de France ­exploded in celebration at Giroud's winner in a game that had a competitive edge as part of UEFA's new Nations League.However, this match on a balmy evening was really just a prelude to World Cup victory celebrations on the pitch in front of almost 80,000 fans at the national stadium after the final whistle."The victory was the most important thing, so we can have a great party," coach ­Didier ­Deschamps told television station M6."I am really pleased for Olivier. Strikers can have periods like that where they are not as efficient, but he is useful in our buildup play, he scored a lovely goal, and on top of that it gave us the victory."The French team and their supporters saw this occasion as the opportunity to make up for the lack of a memorable public celebration in the immediate aftermath of the World Cup triumph in Russia.The day after beating Croatia 4-2 in the final, Les Bleus paraded hurriedly down the Champs-Elysees Avenue in Paris en route to a reception hosted by President Emmanuel Macron The rushed nature of those celebrations disappointed the estimated 300,000 fans who took to the streets, and so this time the victorious squad were presented one by one to supporters after the final whistle.The World Cup trophy was shown off as well, and the squad undertook a lap of honor, singing with supporters, at the stadium where France first won it in 1998."Now is the time to have a party," Paul Pogba told M6."When we came back to France it was very short. There was all the security around the bus and we couldn't really celebrate with the public."This time we are at the Stade de France, it's full, it's beautiful."Giroud got the winner though, his 32nd for his country seeing him move one clear of Zinedine Zidane's tally for France.After drawing in Germany, France are in control in the three-team Group 1 of League A in the Nations League, with the group winners going through to the four-team finals in June.