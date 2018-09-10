Newly founded Nations League gets thumbs up after exciting start

The UEFA Nations League could not have timed its inaugural match day ­better with freshly crowned world champions France in the midst of gripping action in the race for the new continental title.



It was created to replace friendly internationals that were proving unpopular with clubs, players and fans as they interrupted league action. To be held every two years, it features all 55 of Europe's national teams divided into four leagues that are themselves split into four groups of three, to be played between September and November.



Apart from promotion, relegation and financial bonuses in every league, the top one, which includes France, Spain, England and Germany, will finish with a four-team mini-tournament in June next year, to decide the champion.



Initially greeted with skepticism, the Nations League largely got the thumbs up after the first batch of matches.



"I really like the competition," said Germany coach Joachim Loew, whose team drew 0-0 in their League A clash against France on Thursday. "Because we have matches on a very high level."



"You could also see that the fans were really behind it," Loew said after almost 80,000 poured into Munich's Allianz Arena for the game.



There was equal enthusiasm in other top matches including in World Cup semifinalists England's 2-1 loss to Spain on Saturday, with 81,000 spectators at Wembley Stadium.



"We have got to go through those games, we have got to go through those experiences," said England coach Gareth Southgate, who made only three changes to the team that played in the World Cup semifinal against Croatia.



"Otherwise... if we were just playing qualifiers now, against a lower-standard opposition on the back of the result in the summer, we might have a perception of where we are which is false."



For European heavyweights the Netherlands and Italy, the Nations League could not come sooner as a return to competition was important to both sides after failing to qualify for the World Cup.



But it was not only the big names that shone, with European minnows getting their chance to showcase their skills and potentially qualify for the European Championship in 2020. Luxembourg enjoyed a sensational Nations League premiere, crushing Moldova 4-0 for their biggest win in 70 years, while the Faroe Islands won 3-1 in their League D island derby against Malta.



