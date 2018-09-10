China name Hiddink as U-21 coach

Former Chelsea manager Guus Hiddink was officially unveiled as the coach of China's national under-21 team, tasked with leading the team to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.



The Dutchman was pictured watching China's under-21 side beat Myanmar 1-0 last week. He will formally start his first training session in October, the Chinese Football Association (CFA) said in a statement.



"We believe under the leadership of Hiddink and his coaching staff, the under-21 boys will fully pursue their Olympic dreams in the upcoming days," the CFA said.



The CFA did not unveil Hiddink's salary, but domestic ­media put the number at around 4 million euros ($4.7 million) a year, after tax.



The first major competitive matches for Hiddink will be the under-23 Asian Championship qualifiers, which will take place in March 2019.



Hiddink's career highlights include leading co-hosts South Korea to the semifinals of the 2002 World Cup, which earned him the nickname "the Magic Coach" in China, though



South Korea's reputation at the event is marred by referees' favorable decisions in their controversial victories over Italy and Spain during the knockout stage.



The former Real Madrid, Valencia manager's recent coaching stints also feature head coach of the Netherlands ­national team in 2014 before being the interim coach of Chelsea in the 2015-16 season.



