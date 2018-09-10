One-handed Griffin gets first taste of NFL in loss to Broncos

The heartwarming story of Shaquem Griffin ­received another boost as the one-handed Seattle Seahawk linebacker made his NFL debut on Sunday with his twin brother Shaquill at his side.



It was a family affair as they made key tackles together and prior to the start of the game, they were greeted by their mother who gave them a loving hug.



But the Seahawks couldn't overcome Von ­Miller, who had three sacks, forced a pair of fumbles and recovered one as the Denver Broncos won the contest 27-24. Case Keenum threw for 329 yards (301 ­meters) and three touchdowns to win in his Denver debut as the Broncos have now won 18 of their last 19 openers.



Shaquem, who had his left hand amputated as a child, started the game in place of KJ Wright who was out following minor knee surgery.



The Griffins had back-to-back tackles on ­Seattle's second defensive series.



Earlier last week, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll confirmed that Shaquem, who had his hand amputated as a 4-year-old because of a rare birth defect, would make his debut in Colorado after impressing in preseason.



The linebacker was drafted 141st overall by the Seahawks.



Carroll said Shaquem had impressed in preseason, where he notched 24 tackles after overcoming "tightness" to settle into his first taste of the NFL.



Griffin made headlines earlier this year after entering the NFL draft following an impressive performance at the league's scouting combine.



He arrives in the NFL after an outstanding career at the University of Central Florida, where he appeared in 39 games with 26 starts, amassing 175 tackles, 18.5 sacks, two interceptions and 11 passes defended.



