Descendants of republic’s founders set up soccer team

A "red soccer team" composed of descendants of the founding fathers of the People's Republic of China (PRC) had a match with a team of herdsmen in North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on Saturday, as they kick started a series of charitable matches.



The red soccer team included Zhou Rihe, great-nephew of the PRC's first premier Zhou Enlai, and Wang Yi, grandson-in-law of Chen Shiju, one of PRC's first generals, a public WeChat account run by Beijing News "Zhengshier" reported Sunday.



The red soccer team, China's first of its kind, aims to boost the development of soccer in China and strengthen ethnic unity by inheriting and carrying forward the red spirit.



The founder of the team, Zhou Rihe, told "Zhengshier" that descendants of the revolutionary heroes formed the team to engage in public welfare activities, and also to mark the 120th birth anniversary of Zhou Enlai.



Qu Weiguo, a member of Inner Mongolia's Xilingol League Committee, said that the Chinese government attaches great importance to soccer development, and soccer can foster people's patriotism, collectivism and indomitable resilience.



The red soccer team will travel to North China's Shanxi and Hebei provinces and East China's Shandong Province for more public service activities.



Global Times

