Long Beach Lobster Festival marked in LA

Tourists pose for photos with a performer dressed as a lobster at the Original Long Beach Lobster Festival in Long Beach, Los Angeles County of the United States, on Sept. 9, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Ying)



A woman tastes a lobster at the Original Long Beach Lobster Festival in Long Beach, Los Angeles County of the United States, on Sept. 9, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Ying)



Cooked lobsters are seen at the Original Long Beach Lobster Festival in Long Beach, Los Angeles County of the United States, on Sept. 9, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

A cooked lobster is displayed at the Original Long Beach Lobster Festival in Long Beach, Los Angeles County of the United States, on Sept. 9, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Cooked lobsters are seen at the Original Long Beach Lobster Festival in Long Beach, Los Angeles County of the United States, on Sept. 9, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

A baby boy plays with a lobster claw at the Original Long Beach Lobster Festival in Long Beach, Los Angeles County of the United States, on Sept. 9, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Ying)