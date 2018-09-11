Long Beach Lobster Festival marked in LA

Tourists pose for photos with a performer dressed as a lobster at the Original Long Beach Lobster Festival in Long Beach, Los Angeles County of the United States, on Sept. 9, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

A woman tastes a lobster at the Original Long Beach Lobster Festival in Long Beach, Los Angeles County of the United States, on Sept. 9, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Ying)
 

Cooked lobsters are seen at the Original Long Beach Lobster Festival in Long Beach, Los Angeles County of the United States, on Sept. 9, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Ying)


 

A cooked lobster is displayed at the Original Long Beach Lobster Festival in Long Beach, Los Angeles County of the United States, on Sept. 9, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Ying)


 

Cooked lobsters are seen at the Original Long Beach Lobster Festival in Long Beach, Los Angeles County of the United States, on Sept. 9, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Ying)


 

A baby boy plays with a lobster claw at the Original Long Beach Lobster Festival in Long Beach, Los Angeles County of the United States, on Sept. 9, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Ying)


 

