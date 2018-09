Highlights of Belgian Air Force Day

People visit an "Osprey" during the Belgian Air Force Day in Kleine Brogel Air Base in Belgium, on Sept. 9, 2018. (Xinhua/Wang XiaoJun)

A Czech Air Force Gripen performs during the Belgian Air Force Day in Kleine Brogel Air Base in Belgium, on Sept. 8, 2018. (Xinhua/Wang XiaoJun)

A Czech Air Force Gripen performs during the Belgian Air Force Day in Kleine Brogel Air Base in Belgium, on Sept. 8, 2018. (Xinhua/Wang XiaoJun)

A Dutch Air Force KDC10 tanker and F16 fighters fly above the Kleine Brogel Air Base during the Belgian Air Force Day in Belgium, on Sept. 8, 2018. (Xinhua/Wang XiaoJun)

Aerobatic team "Patrouille de France" perform during the Belgian Air Force Day in Kleine Brogel Air Base in Belgium, on Sept. 9, 2018. (Xinhua/Wang XiaoJun)

Aerobatic team "Patrouille de France" perform during the Belgian Air Force Day in Kleine Brogel Air Base in Belgium, on Sept. 9, 2018. (Xinhua/Wang XiaoJun)

A Belgian Air Force F16 fighter and a vintage Spitfire perform during the Belgian Air Force Day in Kleine Brogel Air Base in Belgium, on Sept. 9, 2018. (Xinhua/Wang XiaoJun)

A SeaKing helicopter performs during the Belgian Air Force Day in Kleine Brogel Air Base in Belgium, on Sept. 9, 2018. (Xinhua/Wang XiaoJun)

British paratroopers perform during the Belgian Air Force Day in Kleine Brogel Air Base in Belgium, on Sept. 9, 2018. (Xinhua/Wang XiaoJun)