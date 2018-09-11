A Yemeni displaced man who fled his home in Hodeidah is seen at a temporary camp in Sanaa, Yemen, on Sept. 9, 2018. According to a latest statement by the World Food Programme, intensified conflict is making the humanitarian situation in the country worse, particularly in Hodeidah, the key port which is a lifeline for millions in northwestern Yemen. (Xinhua/Mohammed Mohammed)

Yemeni displaced girls who fled their homes in Hodeidah sit outside their tents at a temporary camp in Sanaa, Yemen, on Sept. 9, 2018. According to a latest statement by the World Food Programme, intensified conflict is making the humanitarian situation in the country worse, particularly in Hodeidah, the key port which is a lifeline for millions in northwestern Yemen. (Xinhua/Mohammed Mohammed)

A Yemeni boy who fled his home in Hodeidah stands outside his family's tent at a temporary camp in Sanaa, Yemen, on Sept. 9, 2018. According to a latest statement by the World Food Programme, intensified conflict is making the humanitarian situation in the country worse, particularly in Hodeidah, the key port which is a lifeline for millions in northwestern Yemen. (Xinhua/Mohammed Mohammed)

A Yemeni displaced girl who fled her home in Hodeidah is seen at a temporary camp in Sanaa, Yemen, on Sept. 9, 2018. According to a latest statement by the World Food Programme, intensified conflict is making the humanitarian situation in the country worse, particularly in Hodeidah, the key port which is a lifeline for millions in northwestern Yemen. (Xinhua/Mohammed Mohammed)

Yemeni displaced people who fled their homes in Hodeidah receive supplies at a temporary camp in Sanaa, Yemen, on Sept. 9, 2018. According to a latest statement by the World Food Programme, intensified conflict is making the humanitarian situation in the country worse, particularly in Hodeidah, the key port which is a lifeline for millions in northwestern Yemen. (Xinhua/Mohammed Mohammed)

Yemeni displaced children who fled their homes in Hodeidah are seen at a temporary camp in Sanaa, Yemen, on Sept. 9, 2018. According to a latest statement by the World Food Programme, intensified conflict is making the humanitarian situation in the country worse, particularly in Hodeidah, the key port which is a lifeline for millions in northwestern Yemen. (Xinhua/Mohammed Mohammed)

Yemeni displaced people who fled their homes in Hodeidah carry supplies at a temporary camp in Sanaa, Yemen, on Sept. 9, 2018. According to a latest statement by the World Food Programme, intensified conflict is making the humanitarian situation in the country worse, particularly in Hodeidah, the key port which is a lifeline for millions in northwestern Yemen. (Xinhua/Mohammed Mohammed)

Yemeni displaced people who fled their homes in Hodeidah wait to receive supplies at a temporary camp in Sanaa, Yemen, on Sept. 9, 2018. According to a latest statement by the World Food Programme, intensified conflict is making the humanitarian situation in the country worse, particularly in Hodeidah, the key port which is a lifeline for millions in northwestern Yemen. (Xinhua/Mohammed Mohammed)

A Yemeni displaced girl who fled her home in Hodeidah is seen at a temporary camp in Sanaa, Yemen, on Sept. 9, 2018. According to a latest statement by the World Food Programme, intensified conflict is making the humanitarian situation in the country worse, particularly in Hodeidah, the key port which is a lifeline for millions in northwestern Yemen. (Xinhua/Mohammed Mohammed)

Yemeni displaced people who fled their homes in Hodeidah wait to receive supplies at a temporary camp in Sanaa, Yemen, on Sept. 9, 2018. According to a latest statement by the World Food Programme, intensified conflict is making the humanitarian situation in the country worse, particularly in Hodeidah, the key port which is a lifeline for millions in northwestern Yemen. (Xinhua/Mohammed Mohammed)

Yemeni displaced children who fled their homes in Hodeidah receive supplies at a temporary camp in Sanaa, Yemen, on Sept. 9, 2018. According to a latest statement by the World Food Programme, intensified conflict is making the humanitarian situation in the country worse, particularly in Hodeidah, the key port which is a lifeline for millions in northwestern Yemen. (Xinhua/Mohammed Mohammed)