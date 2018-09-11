Liujiaxia Reservoir releases more water to respond to flood season

Flood water gushes from the Liujiaxia Reservoir on the Yellow River in Northwest China’s Gansu Province. Approximately 2,300 cubic meters of water per second was discharged from the hydroelectric station, as the province has seen record accumulated precipitation in six decades. (Photo: China News Service/ Hou Qi)

Flood water gushes from the Liujiaxia Reservoir on the Yellow River in Northwest China’s Gansu Province. Approximately 2,300 cubic meters of water per second was discharged from the hydroelectric station, as the province has seen record accumulated precipitation in six decades. (Photo: China News Service/ Hou Qi)

Flood water gushes from the Liujiaxia Reservoir on the Yellow River in Northwest China’s Gansu Province. Approximately 2,300 cubic meters of water per second was discharged from the hydroelectric station, as the province has seen record accumulated precipitation in six decades. (Photo: China News Service/ Hou Qi)

Flood water gushes from the Liujiaxia Reservoir on the Yellow River in Northwest China’s Gansu Province. Approximately 2,300 cubic meters of water per second was discharged from the hydroelectric station, as the province has seen record accumulated precipitation in six decades. (Photo: China News Service/ Hou Qi)