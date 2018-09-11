Attendants prepare for high-speed train to Hong Kong

Train attendants receive extra training to prepare for the opening of the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link in Fuzhou City, East China’s Fujian Province, Sept. 10, 2018. The XRL runs from a station in West Kowloon, heading north to the Shenzhen/Hong Kong Boundary, where it connects with the mainland section. Fuzhou and Xiamen, both cities in Fujian, will have direct high-speed services between Hong Kong’s West Kowloon station. The attendants undergoing training will serve on these trains. (Photo: China News Service/Li Yiming)

Train attendants receive extra training to prepare for the opening of the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link in Fuzhou City, East China’s Fujian Province, Sept. 10, 2018. The XRL runs from a station in West Kowloon, heading north to the Shenzhen/Hong Kong Boundary, where it connects with the mainland section. Fuzhou and Xiamen, both cities in Fujian, will have direct high-speed services between Hong Kong’s West Kowloon station. The attendants undergoing training will serve on these trains. (Photo: China News Service/Li Yiming)

Train attendants receive extra training to prepare for the opening of the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link in Fuzhou City, East China’s Fujian Province, Sept. 10, 2018. The XRL runs from a station in West Kowloon, heading north to the Shenzhen/Hong Kong Boundary, where it connects with the mainland section. Fuzhou and Xiamen, both cities in Fujian, will have direct high-speed services between Hong Kong’s West Kowloon station. The attendants undergoing training will serve on these trains. (Photo: China News Service/Li Yiming)

Train attendants receive extra training to prepare for the opening of the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link in Fuzhou City, East China’s Fujian Province, Sept. 10, 2018. The XRL runs from a station in West Kowloon, heading north to the Shenzhen/Hong Kong Boundary, where it connects with the mainland section. Fuzhou and Xiamen, both cities in Fujian, will have direct high-speed services between Hong Kong’s West Kowloon station. The attendants undergoing training will serve on these trains. (Photo: China News Service/Li Yiming)

Train attendants receive extra training to prepare for the opening of the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link in Fuzhou City, East China’s Fujian Province, Sept. 10, 2018. The XRL runs from a station in West Kowloon, heading north to the Shenzhen/Hong Kong Boundary, where it connects with the mainland section. Fuzhou and Xiamen, both cities in Fujian, will have direct high-speed services between Hong Kong’s West Kowloon station. The attendants undergoing training will serve on these trains. (Photo: China News Service/Li Yiming)

Train attendants receive extra training to prepare for the opening of the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link in Fuzhou City, East China’s Fujian Province, Sept. 10, 2018. The XRL runs from a station in West Kowloon, heading north to the Shenzhen/Hong Kong Boundary, where it connects with the mainland section. Fuzhou and Xiamen, both cities in Fujian, will have direct high-speed services between Hong Kong’s West Kowloon station. The attendants undergoing training will serve on these trains. (Photo: China News Service/Li Yiming)

Train attendants receive extra training to prepare for the opening of the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link in Fuzhou City, East China’s Fujian Province, Sept. 10, 2018. The XRL runs from a station in West Kowloon, heading north to the Shenzhen/Hong Kong Boundary, where it connects with the mainland section. Fuzhou and Xiamen, both cities in Fujian, will have direct high-speed services between Hong Kong’s West Kowloon station. The attendants undergoing training will serve on these trains. (Photo: China News Service/Li Yiming)

Train attendants receive extra training to prepare for the opening of the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link in Fuzhou City, East China’s Fujian Province, Sept. 10, 2018. The XRL runs from a station in West Kowloon, heading north to the Shenzhen/Hong Kong Boundary, where it connects with the mainland section. Fuzhou and Xiamen, both cities in Fujian, will have direct high-speed services between Hong Kong’s West Kowloon station. The attendants undergoing training will serve on these trains. (Photo: China News Service/Li Yiming)