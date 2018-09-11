DPRK top leader meets China's top legislator again, hosts welcome activities

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK)'s top leader Kim Jong Un on Monday met China's top legislator Li Zhanshu again and hosted a special arts performance and a grand reception for Li and the Chinese delegation led by Li.



On the very important festive occasion when the DPRK is celebrating the 70th anniversary of its founding, the arrival of the Chinese delegation led by Li as special representative of Chinese President Xi Jinping fully shows the profound feeling of China's party, government, and people towards him as well as the party, government and people of the DPRK, said Kim.



The DPRK will regard the visit as an important opportunity to further strengthen exchanges and cooperation in various fields and contribute to the benefits of the peoples of the two countries as well as regional peace and prosperity, Kim said.



Li said that he, as special representative of President Xi, felt the grand hospitality and sincerity of the party and people of the DPRK immediately once he arrived in the country as well as the warmth of the China-DPRK friendship.



Kim Jong Un, chairman of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) and chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the DPRK, met him and the Chinese delegation twice and held a special arts performance and a welcome reception, which show the sincere feelings of Kim himself as well as the party, government and people of the DPRK towards Xi as well as the party, government and people of China, Li said.



Promoted personally by Xi and Kim, the strong friendship between China and the DPRK has been revitalized and reached a new stage, Li said.



China is willing to join the DPRK in implementing the important consensus reached between the leaders of both countries and parties, learn more from each other where governance experiences are concerned and reinforce exchanges and cooperation in various fields, to jointly advance the socialist causes of the two countries, he said.



After the meeting, Li watched a special arts performance with Kim and his wife Ri Sol Ju. The performance included classical Chinese and Korean folk songs and ended with the song "The Everlasting DPRK-China Friendship," showing the DPRK people's sincere will to continue the traditional friendship between the two sides.



Li, together with Kim and his wife, attended the welcome reception after the performance.



Choe Ryong Hae, vice chairman of the WPK Central Committee, gave welcome remarks at the reception.



The DPRK is willing to work together with China's comrades to implement the important consensus reached by the two countries' top leaders during this year's three meetings and continue to promote the traditional friendship, he said.



When Li left Pyongyang after the visit, the DPRK's senior officials and thousands of people in traditional dress saw him off at the airport.



From Saturday to Monday, Li, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and chairman of the Standing Committee of China's National People's Congress, visited the DPRK as the special representative of General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee and Chinese President Xi Jinping.



China's top legislator on Sunday presented a signed letter from Xi to Kim.

