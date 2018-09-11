Learning Chinese

Chat attack

forsaken son of Heaven



天拒之子



(tiān jù zhīzǐ)

A: Let me tell you, I haven't just been a bit unlucky lately, I've suffered major tragedies - first I broke up with my boyfriend and then my boss fired me.



我跟你说,最近我倒霉的可不是一星半点,先是跟男朋友分手经历失恋,然后又被老板开除了,我真是悲惨到家了。



(wǒ ɡēnnǐ shuō, zuìjìn wǒ dǎoméi de kě búshì yì xīnɡ bàndiǎn, xiānshì ɡēn nán pénɡyǒu fēnshǒu jīnɡlì shīliàn, ránhòu yòu bèi lǎobǎn kāichú le, wǒ zhēnshì bēicǎn dàojiā le.)

B: I guess you're what we call a forsaken son of Heaven. No matter what you do you can't get anything done, like you have been abandoned by Heaven,



所谓的天拒之子,说的大概就是你了吧,我看最近你不管干什么都干不成,那感觉就好像是被上天抛弃了一样。



(suǒwèi de tiān jù zhīzǐ, shuō de dàɡài jiùshì nǐ le ba, wǒkàn zuìjìn nǐ bùɡuǎn ɡàn shénme dōu ɡàn bùchénɡ, nà ɡǎnjué jiù hǎoxiànɡ shì bèi shànɡtiān pāoqì le yíyànɡ.)

A: I'm already suffering enough, could you please not sit there and make fun of me?



我现在已经够痛苦的了,你就不能别坐在一边说风凉话了吗？



(wǒ xiànzài yǐjīnɡ ɡòu tònɡkǔ de le, nǐ jiù bùnénɡ bié zuòzài yìbiān shuō fēnɡliánɡ huà le ma?)





Illustration: Xia Qing/GT





