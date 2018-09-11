1st LD Writethru: Chinese president arrives in Russia for Eastern Economic Forum

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived here Tuesday for the fourth Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.



It is the first time for the Chinese head of state to attend the EEF, which was proposed by Putin in 2015.



Xi was warmly welcomed by senior Russian officials, as well as Chinese Ambassador to Russia Li Hui at Vladivostok International Airport.



Xi, during his seventh trip to Russia since 2013, is scheduled to attend several bilateral and multilateral events, including his third meeting with Putin this year. The two heads of state will also attend some activities on people-to-people exchanges and economic and local cooperation.



Xi will deliver a speech at the annual meeting of the forum, and meet with some other state leaders.



This year's forum, with the theme of "The Russian Far East: Expanding the Range of Possibilities," is being held from Tuesday to Thursday.

