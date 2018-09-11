Happy birthday:



Some recent news may have left you feeling a bit blue. While you can rest assured that this feeling will pass over time, you can speed things up by chatting with someone close to you. You are sure to come across some great sales if you go out shopping. Your lucky numbers: 3, 4, 5, 14, 17.

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



A major life-changing event is heading your way. It would be a wise idea to take some time out of your busy schedule to discuss your future with your family. You may discover that others have vastly different expectations. ✭✭✭



Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



A recent string of successes may have you swelling with pride, but don't allow your head to get too big. The winds of fortune can change at any moment, so it's best to proceed with clear eyes. ✭✭✭



Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



Do not hesitate to move at your own pace when dealing with a confusing situation. Make sure you have your wits about you before you make any major decisions. Green will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭



Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



Taking the initiative will launch you to the head of the pack today. If you see a better way to do things you should go ahead and lead the way. Someone close to you may reveal their true feelings. ✭✭✭



Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



You can expect to struggle a bit as you try to advance your career. Although the going will be tough, it will be worth all the time and effort you put in. Care should be taken when dealing with money matters. ✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



If you have been feeling trapped by work, family or school, today will provide you an opportunity to take a break from it all. Creative activities will be highlighted. ✭✭✭



Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



A misunderstanding may throw your plans into chaos if you are not careful. Try your best to be as clear as possible when working with others. Education will be the key to advancing your career. ✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



Let your heart be your guide when navigating a sticky situation. If you are feeling hesitant this may be an indication that your subconscious has noticed something that is not on the up and up. Social activities will be great opportunities for fun. ✭✭✭✭

Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



You will need to summon all your vigor and energy to face the challenges you will encounter this week. Make use of your contacts and they will help you achieve success. A pleasant surprise awaits you at home. ✭✭✭✭

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



If someone is taking too long to get something done, you may have to step in and do it yourself. Your financial luck is on the rise, making this a good time for investments. Some good news from afar will brighten your day. ✭✭✭✭

Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



Personal growth should be a major focus. Admitting your mistakes will allow you to move on to a better future. Love is in the air tonight. This will be a great time to head out with friends. ✭✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



Trouble will follow if you do not follow through on your commitments. Focusing your energies on household chores will enable you to accomplish a great deal. ✭✭✭