Puzzle
ACROSS
1 "All ___ glitters ..."
5 Awesome or fabulous
10 Asian royal
14 What a president takes
15 Lowest of the low
16 Black, fancy
17 Impossible acquisitions
20 Mind-reader's skill
21 What a creditor holds
22 Harasses
23 Gridiron attempt
24 Sweetie alternative
26 Certain muscles
29 Canonical hour
30 Exclamations of excitement
31 Discredit or disguise
32 Card for an actor
35 20,000
39 Forest fluid
40 Lady relative
41 Cut out
42 Flat plates
43 Given to yap
45 Entices
48 Hefty swine
49 Unceasingly
50 Particle beam particles
51 ___ out a meager existence
54 Need, if no primer
58 Russo or Lacoste
59 Native American crop
60 Property figure?
61 War god
62 Imposter
63 Callous bread piece?
DOWN
1 Convenient bag
2 Hems and ___
3 On the roof of
4 Still, in verse
5 Laminated rock
6 "Must see" statements
7 "East of ___"
8 Compressed stuff
9 Word of effort
10 Employ again
11 Stay, poetically
12 Adam of baseball
13 Neurotic feeling
18 Pajamas' butt cover
19 Followed back to a source
23 Gnat, for one
24 Dawdle
25 Green isle
26 Automated-task performers
27 Sioux City state
28 Dojo blow
29 Kicks the tires of
31 Simple beds
32 Penny
33 Type of pricing
34 Get a look-see
36 Salon's making
37 It runs to the Humber
38 Ruler not seen since 1917
42 Jesters' relatives
43 Huddle to talk
44 Treasure chest feature
45 Bone cavities
46 Send down below
47 Africa's Sierra ___
48 Stagger maker
50 Horn-wearing goddess
51 Ireland's Ireland
52 All fours part
53 Footnote phrase (abbr.)
55 Rock band staple
56 Chinese "path"
57 Dentist-induced sound
Solution