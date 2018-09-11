Puzzle

ACROSS1 "All ___ glitters ..."5 Awesome or fabulous10 Asian royal14 What a president takes15 Lowest of the low16 Black, fancy17 Impossible acquisitions20 Mind-reader's skill21 What a creditor holds22 Harasses23 Gridiron attempt24 Sweetie alternative26 Certain muscles29 Canonical hour30 Exclamations of excitement31 Discredit or disguise32 Card for an actor35 20,00039 Forest fluid40 Lady relative41 Cut out42 Flat plates43 Given to yap45 Entices48 Hefty swine49 Unceasingly50 Particle beam particles51 ___ out a meager existence54 Need, if no primer58 Russo or Lacoste59 Native American crop60 Property figure?61 War god62 Imposter63 Callous bread piece?DOWN1 Convenient bag2 Hems and ___3 On the roof of4 Still, in verse5 Laminated rock6 "Must see" statements7 "East of ___"8 Compressed stuff9 Word of effort10 Employ again11 Stay, poetically12 Adam of baseball13 Neurotic feeling18 Pajamas' butt cover19 Followed back to a source23 Gnat, for one24 Dawdle25 Green isle26 Automated-task performers27 Sioux City state28 Dojo blow29 Kicks the tires of31 Simple beds32 Penny33 Type of pricing34 Get a look-see36 Salon's making37 It runs to the Humber38 Ruler not seen since 191742 Jesters' relatives43 Huddle to talk44 Treasure chest feature45 Bone cavities46 Send down below47 Africa's Sierra ___48 Stagger maker50 Horn-wearing goddess51 Ireland's Ireland52 All fours part53 Footnote phrase (abbr.)55 Rock band staple56 Chinese "path"57 Dentist-induced sound

Solution