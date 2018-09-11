Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/9/11 16:48:39

Puzzle





ACROSS

  1 "All ___ glitters ..."

  5 Awesome or fabulous

 10 Asian royal

 14 What a president takes

 15 Lowest of the low

 16 Black, fancy

 17 Impossible acquisitions

 20 Mind-reader's skill

 21 What a creditor holds

 22 Harasses

 23 Gridiron attempt

 24 Sweetie alternative

 26 Certain muscles

 29 Canonical hour

 30 Exclamations of excitement

 31 Discredit or disguise

 32 Card for an actor

 35 20,000

 39 Forest fluid

 40 Lady relative

 41 Cut out

 42 Flat plates

 43 Given to yap

 45 Entices

 48 Hefty swine

 49 Unceasingly

 50 Particle beam particles

 51 ___ out a meager existence

 54 Need, if no primer

 58 Russo or Lacoste

 59 Native American crop

 60 Property figure?

 61 War god

 62 Imposter

 63 Callous bread piece?

DOWN

  1 Convenient bag

  2 Hems and ___

  3 On the roof of

  4 Still, in verse

  5 Laminated rock

  6 "Must see" statements

  7 "East of ___"

  8 Compressed stuff

  9 Word of effort

 10 Employ again

 11 Stay, poetically

 12 Adam of baseball

 13 Neurotic feeling

 18 Pajamas' butt cover

 19 Followed back to a source

 23 Gnat, for one

 24 Dawdle

 25 Green isle

 26 Automated-task performers

 27 Sioux City state

 28 Dojo blow

 29 Kicks the tires of

 31 Simple beds

 32 Penny

 33 Type of pricing

 34 Get a look-see

 36 Salon's making

 37 It runs to the Humber

 38 Ruler not seen since 1917

 42 Jesters' relatives

 43 Huddle to talk

 44 Treasure chest feature

 45 Bone cavities

 46 Send down below

 47 Africa's Sierra ___

 48 Stagger maker

 50 Horn-wearing goddess

 51 Ireland's Ireland

 52 All fours part

 53 Footnote phrase (abbr.)

 55 Rock band staple

 56 Chinese "path"

 57 Dentist-induced sound

Solution







Posted in: MISCELLANY
