Future bright for US investment in China; nation has huge growth potential: AmCham

Harley Seyedin, president of the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) in South China, said on Friday that he is optimistic about US investment prospects in China.



"The future of business investment for American companies in China is bright," Seyedin said at a press briefing ahead of the China International Fair for Investment and Trade (CIFIT) in Xiamen, East China's Fujian Province.



China, now part of the global economy, has huge growth potential in the future, said Seyedin.



"China represents opportunities for not just American companies, but for any foreign companies and foreign investment here," he said.



China remains popular among international investors. For 53.3 percent of companies, China took the top spot in terms of its global investment plans, Seyedin said, citing a survey released by AmCham in the first half of the year.



The combined budgeted reinvestment of the surveyed firms for 2018 is expected to rise by nearly 12 percent in a bid to expand operations and grab larger market shares, he said.



AmCham South China is attending the four-day CIFIT, which opened on Saturday, for a 16th consecutive year. Its delegation included over 50 executives and representatives from companies including P&G and Citibank.



Members of AmCham South China inked more than $2 billion worth of investment deals on average during each of the past 15 CIFITs, according to Seyedin.



With more than 2,300 members, AmCham South China provides dynamic, on-the-ground support for American and international companies doing business in South China.





