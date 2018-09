The Hanjiang Bridge of Inner Mongolia-Jiangxi Railway is under construction along the Hanjiang River in Xiangyang, Central China's Hubei Province. The 5,242-meter bridge is an important part of the 1,817-kilometer heavy-duty railway for coal transport that links North China's coal-rich Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region with Central and South China. The bridge is expected to be put into operation at the end of 2019.