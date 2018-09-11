Nigeria confirms at least 35 killed, scores injured in gas explosion

Nigeria on Tuesday confirmed that at least 35 people were killed and over 100 others injured following a gas explosion in Nasarawa State in the country's central region.



The incident on Monday was caused by a leakage from a local gas refill station in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital, said Usman Ahmed, acting director of the State Emergency Management Agency.



In a statement, Ahmed said an investigation was underway to further ascertain how the leakage from "a truck exploded at the point of discharging the gas."



The raging fire eventually engulfed the petrol and gas station, burning them to ashes with all the persons in the station at the time.



"Most of those that died (had) rushed to the accident spot to see what was happening," Ahmed said.



Many cars and also motorcycles were ablaze as the fire spread to a major express road leading to the Nigerian capital city Abuja.



Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed grave concern over the high toll in the incident.



Buhari said he was earlier briefed about the scale of destruction of life and property and appealed to local authorities to ensure that the best medical assistance was provided to the injured persons.



"I wish that this kind of tragedy never happened to any part of the country." the president added.





