BDT stops in Greece for European tour

Artists from the Bejing Dance Theater (BDT) performed in Athens on Sunday.



The art troupe was warmly welcomed as it presented at the PK Theater for first time in Greece pieces of original dance works inspired by poems and novels of renowned Chinese artists.



Founded in 2008 and led by artistic director/choreographer Wang Yuanyuan, BDT is the first contemporary ballet troupe in China. Its artists have performed across the globe showcasing contemporary Chinese stage art.



In celebration of its 10th anniversary, BDT is currently touring Europe.



A lecture on Chinese literature and contemporary ballet at the PK Theater included selected performances from works such as Beyond the Smoke and December.



Wang Yinan, BDT associate director, expressed the troupe's eagerness to return to Greece to present more of their work and collaborate with Greek artists.



"We wish to communicate or work with local artists... We hope we can have another opportunity to work with them," he said.