Music is the bridge between regions in China



I was deeply moved by those young singers from the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, who were really fascinated by modern music styles, and music inspired them to embrace new cultures (Rhymes risin', September 6).



Located in Northwest China, the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region has their unique culture and art. Xinjiang music always gives people a sense of nature and history. But I never knew that the youngsters there are so open to modern music styles, like rock, hip-pop and rap.



I didn't watch the reality show The Rap of China, but I heard some of my Xinjiang colleagues talking about it during lunch time. Their proud tone when telling me about the rappers and rock songs really impressed me and changed my view of Xinjiang music.



Young people of Xinjiang show the potential of the once mysterious land in transferring itself into a modern city that can embrace different forms of art.



Music connects others, breaking the geographic or cultural barriers, which can help form a stronger bond between regions in China and cater to the needs of completing our future aims.



Jiang Xin, by email

A good teacher is like a candle



I am surrounded by teachers. Many of my friends and relatives are teachers. They often complain to me about the pressure of upgrading students' behaviors, but most of the time I think they actually feel proud of their duties (Happy Teachers' Day, September 10).



Put aside the long vacation in summer and winter, every Teachers' Day is like the beginning of the harvest season for them. Many of their students send messages full of holiday greetings or may even return back to campus for a short visit.



Though Teacher's Day doesn't bring many material things to teachers, the gratification of this special day outweighs any material gift.



Teachers deserve it.



I've witnessed my friend deal with family matters at home or when he gets sick. However, he always puts his students first and takes his students' futures seriously. For nearly seven years as a teacher, he never missed any classes, or left a student's question unanswered.



We all have a teacher's name in our heart.



They teach us knowledge and lessons of life. One of my Chinese teachers once told me to concentrate and seek calmness within when I feel bothered.



A good teacher is like a candle. They burn themselves up to light up future generations.



Luke Chen, by email



This article was published on the Global Times Metropolitan section Two Cents page, a space for reader submissions, including opinion, humor and satire. The ideas expressed are those of the author alone, and do not represent the position of the Global Times.