CAFA Museum showcases the power of video games in new exhibition





A young boy interacts with a display at the Play Beyond The Game exhibition at CAFA on Tuesday. Photo: IC

The Central Academy of Fine Arts Museum's (CAFA) latest exhibition, a collaboration between the museum and China's Culture Entertainment Association, focuses on the creative ideas behind today's most popular video games.According to Wang Zhong, dean of CAFA's City Design School, the Play Beyond The Game exhibition explores the relationship between video games and education, game culture, games' role in the medical field and the future of the entire video game industry.Zhang Zikang, the museum's curator, noted that video games are not simply forms of entertainment, but also an inseparable part of life today. He stressed that in the future, games that are not centered around entertainment, such as education games, will play an even more important role in people's lives.Games on display range from popular PC hits such as resource management game Stardew Valley and platformer Unravel to educational programs designed to teach math or raise interest in reading.The exhibition is set to run until October 7.