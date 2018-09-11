The secret for old-age bliss

Illustration: Peter C. Espina/GT

I am only 26 but I've already dreamed about where I am going to live once I am an old and content woman who has no aspirations in life other than to enjoy it to the fullest. Is it weird that I think 40 years ahead?In my home country of Switzerland, many plan to move to a holiday cottage nearby a lake, in the mountains, or by the sea when they are retired. In the United States, the sunny state of Florida is where many retirees choose to settle.You might be surprised when I tell you that the best place to spend your sunset years is much further to the East - in China.I have a feeling that you might take objection to that."Stop right here." You'd say perhaps. According to the Global Age Index, Switzerland ranks first regarding quality of life after retirement. You'll find China further down the list with a ranking of 52.The index measures four categories: Income security, healthcare, work/education and environment (including safety and security, access to public transport and social relationships).I find it quite doubtful that income comes before social relationships, which are only a sub variable. Money does not make you happier than a deep connection to your family, friends and regular social exchanges. I also question the fact that the survey measured the quality of the healthcare system instead of looking at the actual health of the elderly. As if happiness and wellbeing could be measured in how well you are taken care of in case of sickness as opposed to focusing on whether retirees feel weak and sick or full of health and vitality.China pays more attention to both social relationships and health in its elderly population. Age is worthy of respect. Only a minority of the elderly are cared for by professional caretakers or live in homes for the elderly. Both financial reasons and a lack of appropriate offers play into this social fact as well as societal values.The grandmothers and grandfathers of this country are an active part of family life. Families live by their moral standards and their words weigh heavily into family decisions. The most important family task for grandparents is often to take care of their grandchildren while both parents are at work. They pick them up from school, fix lunch and play with them.Many Chinese retirees spend their free time with their friends and neighbors in the neighborhood or a park nearby and exercise. In traditional Chinese medicine, caring for your body's wellbeing is seen as a daily preventive measure. Some elderly, therefore, do not have any alcohol, salt and too much fat or meat in their diet. Also, you might not have seen many children's playgrounds in China, but instead you'll find many outdoor gyms for the elderly.Chinese parks are full of retires practicing tai chi or other martial arts to stay fit and agile. Others prefer to dance together in the community square, play badminton and table tennis, walk and hike.To keep the brain fast and alert, some do mental arithmetic, walk backwards, learn to play a new instrument, dedicate time to Chinese calligraphy and play Chinese chess or mahjong. You'll also be able to witness Chinese choirs, where the retirees revel in memories of their youth singing red songs.During all these activities, you'll hear them laughing, talking, debating, joking around and smiling. That's the simple secret to a blissful life when you're old.This article was published on the Global Times Metropolitan section Two Cents page, a space for reader submissions, including opinion, humor and satire. The ideas expressed are those of the author alone, and do not represent the position of the Global Times.