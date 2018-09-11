Four bridges to be built over Suzhou Creek

Shanghai authorities recently announced that, according to plans for development and construction along Suzhou Creek and Huangpu River, four walking bridges will be built over Suzhou Creek, eastday.com reported Tuesday. The number of bridges over the creek will amount to 48 in total.



The four new bridges will connect historical buildings, commercial centers, green spaces and residential quarters in neighborhood.



The downtown part of Suzhou Creek is about 21 kilometers long, with 29 bridges built over it. According to the plan, this part will no longer used for freight transport.



The area along this part of the river will be developed into an activity and green area with multiple functions.



Moreover, Suzhou Creek is expected to be built into a museum in the future, with bridges of different times and materials which have witnessed and facilitated Shanghai's development to showcase the peculiar landscape of the city.





